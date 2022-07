Monday At Atlanta Station Atlanta Purse: $708,530 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Monday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.