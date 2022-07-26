Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday

Business events and economic reports scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, July 26

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.