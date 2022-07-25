Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/25 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 66 31 .680 _ _ 5-5 W-1 37-12 29-19
Toronto 53 43 .552 12½ +2 8-2 W-6 30-19 23-24
Tampa Bay 52 43 .547 13 +1½ 7-3 L-2 31-18 21-25
Boston 48 48 .500 17½ 3 1-9 L-5 23-23 25-25
Baltimore 47 48 .495 18 6-4 L-1 26-19 21-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 52 44 .542 _ _ 5-5 W-2 27-22 25-22
Cleveland 48 46 .511 3 2 6-4 L-2 25-19 23-27
Chicago 48 48 .500 4 3 7-3 W-2 21-27 27-21
Kansas City 38 57 .400 13½ 12½ 5-5 W-2 21-28 17-29
Detroit 38 58 .396 14 13 2-8 L-3 23-26 15-32
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 64 32 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-5 30-14 34-18
Seattle 51 45 .531 13 _ 7-3 L-3 24-23 27-22
Texas 43 51 .457 20 7 3-7 W-1 21-26 22-25
Los Angeles 40 55 .421 23½ 10½ 2-8 W-1 22-27 18-28
Oakland 35 63 .357 30 17 6-4 L-1 14-33 21-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 59 37 .615 _ _ 6-4 W-1 29-17 30-20
Atlanta 58 39 .598 +7 6-4 L-1 33-21 25-18
Philadelphia 49 46 .516 1 3-7 L-3 24-24 25-22
Miami 45 50 .474 13½ 5 4-6 W-1 22-23 23-27
Washington 32 65 .330 27½ 19 2-8 W-1 15-36 17-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 53 43 .552 _ _ 5-5 W-3 24-19 29-24
St. Louis 51 46 .526 _ 6-4 L-1 29-20 22-26
Pittsburgh 40 56 .417 13 10½ 4-6 L-1 21-25 19-31
Chicago 38 57 .400 14½ 12 4-6 W-4 18-32 20-25
Cincinnati 36 58 .383 16 13½ 6-4 W-1 20-29 16-29
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 64 30 .681 _ _ 9-1 W-8 34-13 30-17
San Diego 54 43 .557 11½ +3 5-5 L-1 25-21 29-22
San Francisco 48 47 .505 16½ 2 5-5 L-4 26-22 22-25
Colorado 43 53 .448 22 5-5 L-4 28-23 15-30
Arizona 42 53 .442 22½ 8 4-6 L-1 24-27 18-26

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Texas 11, Oakland 8

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4

Washington 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5

Monday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.