Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|31
|.680
|_
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|43
|.547
|13
|Boston
|48
|48
|.500
|17½
|Baltimore
|47
|48
|.495
|18
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|.542
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|.511
|3
|Chicago
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|38
|57
|.400
|13½
|Detroit
|38
|58
|.396
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|32
|.667
|_
|Seattle
|51
|45
|.531
|13
|Texas
|43
|51
|.457
|20
|Los Angeles
|40
|55
|.421
|23½
|Oakland
|35
|63
|.357
|30
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|Atlanta
|58
|39
|.598
|1½
|Philadelphia
|49
|46
|.516
|9½
|Miami
|45
|50
|.474
|13½
|Washington
|32
|65
|.330
|27½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|43
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|56
|.417
|13
|Chicago
|38
|57
|.400
|14½
|Cincinnati
|36
|58
|.383
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|30
|.681
|_
|San Diego
|54
|43
|.557
|11½
|San Francisco
|48
|47
|.505
|16½
|Colorado
|43
|53
|.448
|22
|Arizona
|42
|53
|.442
|22½
___
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 8, Boston 4
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Texas 11, Oakland 8
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4
Washington 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.