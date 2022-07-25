‘Scandal' comments of chairman of NTU committee investigating Lin’s thesis controversy draws backlash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chairman of a National Taiwan University committee investigating the controversy surrounding Democratic Progress Party (DPP) Taoyuan mayoral candidate Lin Chieh-chien’s (林智堅) thesis drew backlash as he called the controversy a "scandal."

United Daily reported on Monday (July 25) that Lin was accused of plagiarism in his thesis for his master’s degree at NTU’s Graduate Institute of National Development, CNA reported.

NTU has set up a committee to investigate the controversy and appointed Su Hung-dah (蘇宏達), dean of the College of Social Science at NTU, as the chairman of the committee. However, Su called the controversy of Lin’s thesis a scandal in an internal letter, stating, “The scandal again reminds us of the importance of honesty, discipline, and honor.”

DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) and Lin’s attorney Huang Di-ying (黃帝穎) held a press conference on Monday morning, saying Su’s comments before the committee reaching any conclusions were prejudicial and politically biased and called for his removal from the committee.