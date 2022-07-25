Porter found dead in eastern Taiwan mountains after missing for 10 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 33-year-old porter was found dead in remote eastern Taiwan mountains 10 days after he went missing.

The deceased, surnamed Lin (林), finished his first mission as a porter by carrying supplies from the trailhead to the Sinwulyu River valley campsite with four other porters on July 15, CNA reported.

Upon completion of his task, Lin was on his return trip to the trailhead by himself when he went missing for unknown reasons. Since then, Taitung County Fire Department, other porters of the mountaineering club Lin belonged to, and civil search and rescue groups had been searching for Lin. The search efforts came up empty until Monday afternoon (July 25), when Lin was found dead in a river valley.

According to Lin’s mountaineering club, his pack was empty, and he was only carrying an empty PET bottle. On July 23, search and rescue personnel rappelled down into the river valley and began searching along the river by crossing deep pools and waterfalls, per CNA.

They first found the water bottle and then spotted stacked stones on the ground near a cave before they found his body.

Guang Shan Police Precinct official Liao Yu-chung (廖昱眾) said it takes about four hours walking from the campsite to the trailhead at the Southern Cross-Island Highway, and the trail is clear. Lin lost contact somewhere past the summit of Mt. Jiemaosi, so it can be inferred that he went missing on his way to the trailhead from the summit, CNA quoted Liao as saying.