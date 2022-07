Monday At TK Sparta Praha Prague Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PRAGUE (AP) _ Results Monday from Livesport Prague Open at TK Sparta Praha (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Marie Bouzkova (8), Czech Republic, def. Sinja Kraus, Austria, 6-2, 7-6 (2).