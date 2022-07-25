Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: A look back at this year's Tour de France

By Associated Press
2022/07/25 16:55
FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de Fra...
FILE - Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar and his teammates ride during a training near Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus,...
FILE - Britain's Fred Wright rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles...
FILE - Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8....
FILE - The pack rides over the Great Belt Bridge during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (125.8 miles) with s...
FILE - The pack rides during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Vejle and finish in Sond...
FILE - A woman cheers the riders, as she stands at her window, during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6...
FILE - Riders pass over the cobblestones during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 157 kilometers (97.6 miles) with start in Lill...
FILE - Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with star...
FILE - A spectator waits for the rider to pass during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with sta...
FILE - Spectators watch as the pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, bottom right, during the ninth stage of...
FILE - Spectators watch the breakaway group pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with star...
FILE - The pack climbs Lacets de Montvernier during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start ...
FILE - Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey,...
FILE - Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard climbs Granon pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race ...
FILE - The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's ...
FILE - The pack climbs Col du Galibier pass during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start...
FILE - Britain's Thomas Pidcock climbs Alpe D'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) wit...
FILE - Germany's Nils Politt, front, and Denmark's Mikkel Honore, ride breakaway during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 20...
FILE - A French gendarme detains a climate activist who tried to block the road during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202...
FILE - French gendarmes and members of the organization remove climate activists who blocked the road as riders pass during the fifteenth stage of the...
FILE - Stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, front, crosses the finish line ahead of second place Belgium's Wout Van Aert, rear, and third place De...
FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jers...
FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an...
FILE - Alphajets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe and Champs Elysees as the riders pass during the twenty-first stage of the T...
FILE - Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after the twenty-first stage of the To...

FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de Fra...

FILE - Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar and his teammates ride during a training near Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus,...

FILE - Britain's Fred Wright rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles...

FILE - Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8....

FILE - The pack rides over the Great Belt Bridge during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (125.8 miles) with s...

FILE - The pack rides during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Vejle and finish in Sond...

FILE - A woman cheers the riders, as she stands at her window, during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6...

FILE - Riders pass over the cobblestones during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 157 kilometers (97.6 miles) with start in Lill...

FILE - Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with star...

FILE - A spectator waits for the rider to pass during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with sta...

FILE - Spectators watch as the pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, bottom right, during the ninth stage of...

FILE - Spectators watch the breakaway group pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with star...

FILE - The pack climbs Lacets de Montvernier during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start ...

FILE - Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey,...

FILE - Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard climbs Granon pass during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race ...

FILE - The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's ...

FILE - The pack climbs Col du Galibier pass during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start...

FILE - Britain's Thomas Pidcock climbs Alpe D'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) wit...

FILE - Germany's Nils Politt, front, and Denmark's Mikkel Honore, ride breakaway during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 20...

FILE - A French gendarme detains a climate activist who tried to block the road during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202...

FILE - French gendarmes and members of the organization remove climate activists who blocked the road as riders pass during the fifteenth stage of the...

FILE - Stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, front, crosses the finish line ahead of second place Belgium's Wout Van Aert, rear, and third place De...

FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jers...

FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an...

FILE - Alphajets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe and Champs Elysees as the riders pass during the twenty-first stage of the T...

FILE - Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after the twenty-first stage of the To...

PARIS (AP) — Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees.

A new champion, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, won the race on Sunday, finishing off a three-week trek that took riders from the Danish capital of Copenhagen and down the eastern side of the country through the Alps and into the south. From there, it was back to Paris for the end.

The Associated Press had photographers along the route the whole way, taking pictures of the riders, the fans and the scenery as the world's most prestigious race twisted and turned its way up the famous Alpe d'Huez and past other national monuments.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports