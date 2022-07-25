Is Blogging Profitable? See What Famous Blogger Anil Agarwal Has To Say

A very interesting topic that came to the mind of almost everyone who wanted to become a blogger, especially during the pandemic. I reached out to the founder of BloggersPassion , Mr. Anil Agarwal. He is a man who has got over 15 years of blogging and SEO experience and can help you find the most profitable niches.

Here are a few stats that Anil shared with us:

Almost 75% of people still like to read blogs online Blogging can boost your sale, as evident from the stat that says, 61% of visitors in the US bought the deals only after reading the comparison blogs Not only individuals, but Companies focusing on blogging are also getting 97% organic links for the site. 72% of digital marketers believe that creating a blog helps in the growth of business websites and is a powerful SEO Technique.



Let’s first start our discussion over the basics, we must try to understand what actually blogging is.

Writing, photography, and other forms of self-published web media are referred to as blogging.

Blogging originally served as a platform for people to keep diaries in the form of entries, but it has subsequently been incorporated into the websites of numerous businesses. Frequent updates, casual language, and chances for readers to participate and strike up dialogue are all characteristics of blogging.

Imagine it’s the time of your summer vacation and you are sitting in front of your Laptop thinking about how to utilize your time.

How much money can make from blogging?

A blogger might make anywhere from $100 to $10,000 per month. A regular blogger makes between $300 and $400 per month on average. The blogger can make up to $3000+, though, if they have more expertise. In India, celebrity bloggers make between $20,000 and $30,000.

Do beginner bloggers make money?

“Yes” is the response to both inquiries. But, you need to upskill yourself first. A lot of new skills like content writing, topic research, and marketing need to be learned.

It’s not just a theoretical idea; blogging for money actually exists. Anyone may start a blogging business and make money if they have a working grasp of SEO, blogging, and the Internet in general.

Can we start blogging in 2022?

Still, the answer is YES! The most recent blogging statistics show that blog postings are some of the most popular internet material.

The ability to gain money via blogging is still possible in 2022.

I will explain this by an example. Recently, we started a dedicated blog on a new topic that is AI. Yes, AI writing tools are the new hot cake SAAS in the market. It is true that there are millions of bloggers today, but at the same time, when technology is pacing up, you are also getting new horizons to explore in the blogging field.

Yes, the research part has to be your baby. No one else will come and share his secret money-making niches with you.

What Is Stopping You?

You’ll ask me why should I write a blog. We humans never do a single thing that is not beneficial for us thus every time we are given a task we ask our mind, will it be beneficial?

Luckily answer to this question is a big yes!

There are many content writers who are highly paid for their blogs. So why can’t you also sell your creativity in your leisure time!

Without going into much detail, I will try to rush you through the basic process that needs to be followed to become a blogger.

How To Go With Blogging?

There are a series of easy steps that you need to follow to publish your blog and start earning money.

STEP 1. Discover a creative Blog name

You need to make sure that your blog name is unique and is not matching with any other person’s blog name.

Keep the following things in mind while creating it :

1. You cannot use any spaces or punctuation other than dashes in a domain name.

2. Try a different domain extension. If the .com version is already registered you may still be able to get the .net or .org version of the name.

3. Add small words. Words like “a”, “my”, “best”, or “the”. For example, this site is called TheBlogStarter.com instead of BlogStarter.com.

4. Add dashes between words. For example, Scott-chow.com

5. That name should be self-explanatory.

STEP 2 – Create your blog online

A blog host is a business that stores all of the blog’s files and makes them available to users when they key in the blog’s name. A blog host is necessary in order to have one.

Additionally, you require software to create your blog. Considering that WordPress is the most widely used, adaptable, and user-friendly blogging platform, you can use it.

You can use a blog host like BlueHost.

STEP 3 – Customize your blog

Click “Login” on the top right to bring up the login screen. You can then login

using your domain name and the password.

Once you log in you will be in the WordPress dashboard. This is where you can make any changes you want to your blog.

Everyone has a different idea of how they want their blog to look. One of the great things about WordPress is that you can change your entire layout and design with just a few clicks.

STEP 4 – Write a fresh blog and publish it.





You need to follow all the protocols designated for writing a blog.

It should have an about me page, contact me page, disclaimer page, privacy policy page, terms of services page, etc.

You should add beautiful pictures to make your blog attractive.

STEP 5 – Spread your blog among people

You can use different innovative strategies to attract people to your work.

You can use social media, comment on other blogs, post regularly, engage with visitors, etc.

STEP 6 – Earn money through your blog

It will not be a package of lakhs overnight but it will surely satisfy your basic needs. Who knows if your creativity can make you earn lakhs too during the course of time.

Are There Any Disadvantages of Blogging?

If you are not successful, leaving blogging in the middle of the road, you will only see the “Cons” Side.

Yes, blogging also has some drawbacks just like any other marketing strategy. It can take a lot of time to blog. Despite your best efforts, you might find that the time commitment required for blogging is too much for you.

A blog may also be ineffective if you don’t advertise it, in which case your efforts were for nothing, blogging software, as it is the most widely used, adaptable, and user-friendly.

But, just rethink when you feel negative, and see the benefits. You get glory, name, face, and money on top of everything else.

You can produce material for your company’s blog and sustain a strong online presence.

Wrap Up

You can make a lot of money from your blogs if you enjoy creating them and have creative stuff to offer. Even if it takes a lot of time and frequently doesn’t yield the results you expect, you must remain strict and committed to your goal. If you work at blogging diligently and patiently, it can be a blessing for you.

Keep reading if you want to launch a blog company this year. start a blog and earn money from it.