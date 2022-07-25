Gaming Peripheral Market Report Examines Latest s and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

The Global Gaming Peripheral Market was valued at USD 4270.00 Million in the year 2020. Approximately one-third of the global population forms an active video-gamer and is expected to grow in the future and this will facilitate the demand for gaming peripherals. Moreover, the growing trend for the adoption of gaming as a profession especially among the youth across the globe is likely to drive the growth of the global market.

Based on device type, the market is segmented into PC and gaming consoles. The gaming consoles segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the availability of user friendly and multi-functional gaming consoles that enable gamers to watch videos, browse internet, listen to music simultaneously while playing video games.

Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Gaming Peripheral Market. The increasing emergence of gaming peripherals, rising popularity of multiplayer video games, and growing advances in peripherals will facilitate the gaming peripheral market growth in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Gamers are now spending heavily on consoles and peripherals as gaming has become a mainstream market owing to the creation of social apps as gamers have created social groups to enhance the experience. The growing popularity of e-sports and various gaming tournaments such as League of Legends World Championship, PUBG Global Championship, and Call of Duty World League (CWL) are further driving demand for advanced peripherals, which help gamers to improve their gaming skills.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Gaming Peripheral Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Gaming Peripheral Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Gaming Peripheral Market by Product Type (Headsets, Keyboards, Joysticks, Mice, Gamepads Controllers, Others).

The report analyses the Gaming Peripheral Market by Device Type (PC (Desktop/Laptop), Gaming Consoles)

The report analyses the Gaming Peripheral Market by Technology (Wired, Wireless).

The report analyses the Gaming Peripheral Market by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline).

The Global Gaming Peripheral Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Device Type, by Technology, by Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cherry GmbH, Corsair, Razer Inc., Logitech International S.A., Plantronics, Inc., Sennheiser electronic, Turtle Beach, SteelSeries, Guillemot Corporation S.A., Thermaltake technology co., Ltd., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd., Madcatz Global Limited, Alienware, Sharkoon Technologies.

Key Target Audience

Gaming Peripheral Market Players

Video Gaming Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

