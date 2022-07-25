Peptide Therapeutics Market 2022 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030

The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 32.1 Billion in the year 2020. The growth of Peptide Therapeutics is directly associated with drug development. New drug discovery and product launch in chronic metabolic disorders would provide fruitful opportunities for Peptide Therapeutics Market. The factors such as surging prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, growing incidence of metabolic disorders, increasing geriatric population and accelerating number of approved peptide-based therapeutic drugs will facilitate market growth.

New drug discovery and product launch in chronic metabolic disorders expected to provide potential opportunities to Peptide Therapeutics Market, further supported by factors such as surging prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, growing incidence of metabolic disorders, increasing geriatric population and accelerating number of approved peptide-based therapeutic drugs. Over the years, the rising popularity of biologics, such as peptide therapeutics, have led to an evident shift in the focus of the healthcare industry, from traditional small molecule-based interventions to upcoming, albeit complex, family of pharmacological interventions.

The success of peptide therapeutics, so far, can be attributed to their clinical benefits, which include high target specificity, low toxicity and favourable safety profiles. Furthermore, with enhanced technologies, the prospects of the peptide drugs are getting influential day by day and new peptides are being discovered to be developed as peptide drug. Peptide therapeutics is completely different from the traditional methods and may open a new window for finding completely new peptide drugs. Moreover, Peptide gives an opportunity for therapeutics intervention that follows natural pathways hence there has been decline in non-peptide chemically synthesized drug discovery as well as rise in peptide generic market. Also, collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with biotechnology fuelling the market growth of peptide therapeutics.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Peptides Therapeutic market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Peptides Therapeutic Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Peptides Therapeutic Market by Application (Metabolic, Oncology, Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Others).

The report analyses the Peptides Therapeutic Market Drug Type (Generic, innovative).

The report analyses the Peptides Therapeutic Market Manufacturing Type (In-house, Outsourced).

The Global Peptides Therapeutic Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA), By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by application, By drug type, by manufacturing type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca Plc., Novo Nordisk, Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bristol-Mayer Squibb

Key Target Audience

Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

