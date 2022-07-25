Surgical Eye Care Market 2022 PESTEL, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030

The global Surgical Eye Care market was valued at USD 10.26 Billion in the year 2020 with North America leading the regional market share. Increasing prevalence of eye-related diseases, geriatric population, adoption of new technologies in lower-income countries, ageing population and high demand for diagnostic procedures is expected to boost the demand of Surgical Eye Care.

Meanwhile, the demand in developed economies is already high and the future growth is going to remain quite stable. However, the emerging economies will drive the market for surgical eye care in the forthcoming years. Companies are expected to boost innovation and development of various eye implants and equipment to make them more sustainable in the global market with Asia-Pacific holding huge unmet need for surgical eye care.

Rising prevalence of eye-related diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, refractive errors and others is likely to drive the demand for eye surgeries and implants. Further, in the last few years, it has been observed that the visits to medical institutions for eye care diagnosis has continuously increased. Increase in per capita income and prevention from the severity of eye disorders are the main reasons behind the rise. Further, the development of advanced products such as advances in laser technology and noninvasive cosmetic surgeries along with growing awareness about the safety of these procedures provide numerous opportunities for the market growth in future.

In recent years, Alcon has focused on surgical eye innovations and some strategic M&A activity. In 2021, Alcon got FDA approval to launch their Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL), the first and only trifocal lens for U.S. patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Surgical Eye Care Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Surgical Eye Care Market by value (USD Millions).

The report analyses the Surgical Eye Care Market by Product Type (Implantables, Consumables, Equipment/Other).

The report analyses the Surgical Eye Care Market by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

The Global Surgical Eye Care Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).

The Global Surgical Eye Care Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type and by End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss, The Cooper Companies, Bausch Health, Hoya Corporation, STAAR Surgical, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd, and Glaukos Corporation.

Key Target Audience

Surgical Eye Care products

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Companies

Government and Research Organisations

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

