Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A drill simulating a Chinese air raid was carried out in northern Taiwan on Monday (July 25) as part of four days of such exercises to be held across the country.

The Wan An No. 45 Exercises (萬安45號演習) was held in northern Taiwan from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. For the first time, motorists and bus passengers were told to exit their vehicles and take shelter for the duration of the drill.

In addition, the Taipei City Fire Department conducted a fire drill at the Hulin Substation in Xinyi District to simulate a fire that had broken out after a missile strike. Another fire drill was conducted at Banqiao Station after a hypothetical missile attack on the transit hub.

Taipei MRT trains continued to run during the exercise, but arriving passengers were told to remain inside the stations until the drill ended. Pedestrians on the street were guided by military personnel to take refuge inside MRT stations.

The drill will next be held at the same time on Tuesday in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan, and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, according to the Ministry of National Defense.



Fire drill at Banqiao Station. (CNA photo)



Banqiao Station evacuated. (CNA photo)



Streets of Xinban Special District in New Taipei empty during drill. (CNA photo)



Police telling motorist to clear from road in Taipei's Xinyi District. (CNA photo)



Officer guides people away from road as woman waits on e-bike in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)



Pedestrians in Xinyi Commercial District rush to nearest shelter. (CNA photo)



Streets devoid of people in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)



Empty street in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)



Traffic lights flash on empty street in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)



Fire drill carried out by fire department at Hulin Substation in Xinyi District. (CNA photo)



Streets of Taipei's Xinyi District clear of traffic. (CNA photo)



Officer patrolling Xinyi District to ensure people have cleared off streets. (CNA photo)



Military police officer stands guard with rifle outside Taipei 101. (CNA photo)



Military police at ready to guide pedestrians into MRT station. (CNA photo)



Police guide pedestrians into MRT station for shelter.



Bus emptied of passengers and driver. (CNA photo)



Police officer orders driver to leave bus. (CNA photo)



Bus driver running to seek shelter during the drill. (CNA photo)



Empty street in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)



Xinyi Commercial District devoid of people. (CNA photo)



Empty street in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)



Empty streets in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District. (CNA photo)



Police telling passengers to exit bus. (CNA photo)



Police offer ordering people to get off the street in Taipei's Neihu Technology Park. (CNA photo)



Officer blows whistle in Neihu Technology Park. (CNA photo)



Neihu Technology Park streets cleared of vehicles and people. (CNA photo)



People wait out drill under covered sidewalk in Zhongshan District. (CNA photo)



Civil defense officer orders motorists to pull over. (CNA photo)



Police telling bus passengers to get off and head to a shelter. (CNA photo)



Police telling bus driver to pull over on Songjiang Road. (CNA photo)