Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack

Passengers in vehicles escorted to shelters, fire department launched fire drills

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/25 19:18
Scenes from July 25 Wan An air raid drill in Taipei on July 25. (CNA photos)

Scenes from July 25 Wan An air raid drill in Taipei on July 25. (CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A drill simulating a Chinese air raid was carried out in northern Taiwan on Monday (July 25) as part of four days of such exercises to be held across the country.

The Wan An No. 45 Exercises (萬安45號演習) was held in northern Taiwan from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. For the first time, motorists and bus passengers were told to exit their vehicles and take shelter for the duration of the drill.

In addition, the Taipei City Fire Department conducted a fire drill at the Hulin Substation in Xinyi District to simulate a fire that had broken out after a missile strike. Another fire drill was conducted at Banqiao Station after a hypothetical missile attack on the transit hub.

Taipei MRT trains continued to run during the exercise, but arriving passengers were told to remain inside the stations until the drill ended. Pedestrians on the street were guided by military personnel to take refuge inside MRT stations.

The drill will next be held at the same time on Tuesday in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan, and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Fire drill at Banqiao Station. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Banqiao Station evacuated. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Streets of Xinban Special District in New Taipei empty during drill. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Police telling motorist to clear from road in Taipei's Xinyi District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Officer guides people away from road as woman waits on e-bike in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Pedestrians in Xinyi Commercial District rush to nearest shelter. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Streets devoid of people in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Empty street in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Traffic lights flash on empty street in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Fire drill carried out by fire department at Hulin Substation in Xinyi District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Streets of Taipei's Xinyi District clear of traffic. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Officer patrolling Xinyi District to ensure people have cleared off streets. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Military police officer stands guard with rifle outside Taipei 101. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Military police at ready to guide pedestrians into MRT station. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Police guide pedestrians into MRT station for shelter.

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Bus emptied of passengers and driver. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Police officer orders driver to leave bus. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Bus driver running to seek shelter during the drill. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Empty street in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Xinyi Commercial District devoid of people. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Empty street in Xinyi Commercial District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Empty streets in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Police telling passengers to exit bus. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Police offer ordering people to get off the street in Taipei's Neihu Technology Park. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Officer blows whistle in Neihu Technology Park. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Neihu Technology Park streets cleared of vehicles and people. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
People wait out drill under covered sidewalk in Zhongshan District. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Civil defense officer orders motorists to pull over. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Police telling bus passengers to get off and head to a shelter. (CNA photo)

Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Police telling bus driver to pull over on Songjiang Road. (CNA photo)
Wan An
Wan An 45
Wan An air defense drill
Wan An drill
Wan An exercise
air raid drill
drill
air raid
war with China
Chinese invasion of Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Air raid drill simulating Chinese attack to held in Taipei today from 1:30-2 pm
Air raid drill simulating Chinese attack to held in Taipei today from 1:30-2 pm
2022/07/25 10:21
Taipei to stage street evacuation air raid drill Monday
Taipei to stage street evacuation air raid drill Monday
2022/07/24 15:06
Japan doubles Taiwan coverage in latest annual defense white paper
Japan doubles Taiwan coverage in latest annual defense white paper
2022/07/22 16:32
US fears China will launch no-fly zone over Taiwan before Pelosi visit
US fears China will launch no-fly zone over Taiwan before Pelosi visit
2022/07/22 12:08
Pelosi says military afraid China will shoot down plane over Taiwan
Pelosi says military afraid China will shoot down plane over Taiwan
2022/07/22 11:22