Two drownings in central Taiwan county in two days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two people died in two separate drowning accidents in central Taiwan’s Nantou County on Saturday (July 23) and Sunday.

Nantou County Fire Bureau responded to a reported water rescue incident in Beigang River near the Gangmen Bridge in Guoxing Township at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the bureau said in a press release. The caller said that an old man was swept away by river currents when he was crossing the river.

However, search and rescue personnel could not find the victim when they arrived at the scene, and began to search the downstream area. At 2:51 p.m., the fire bureau received another call that the victim had been spotted 500 meters upstream of another bridge and suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The other drowning incident happened when a 37-year-old Taichung woman surnamed Guo (郭) was river-tracing with five other people on Saturday on the Salihsian River in the county’s Xinyi Township.

The victim was swept under a rock by whirlpools, according to the bureau’s press release. The search and rescue personnel were not able to get Guo out of the water due to strong currents on Saturday, the bureau said.

On Sunday morning, responders used an underwater camera to locate Guo before using an iron hook to pull her up. However, she was obviously dead, according to the release.



