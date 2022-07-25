Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Two drownings in central Taiwan county in two days

A woman and a man drowned in separate incidents in Nantou county on Saturday and Sunday

  166
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/25 16:50
Two drownings in central Taiwan county in two days

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two people died in two separate drowning accidents in central Taiwan’s Nantou County on Saturday (July 23) and Sunday.

Nantou County Fire Bureau responded to a reported water rescue incident in Beigang River near the Gangmen Bridge in Guoxing Township at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the bureau said in a press release. The caller said that an old man was swept away by river currents when he was crossing the river.

However, search and rescue personnel could not find the victim when they arrived at the scene, and began to search the downstream area. At 2:51 p.m., the fire bureau received another call that the victim had been spotted 500 meters upstream of another bridge and suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The other drowning incident happened when a 37-year-old Taichung woman surnamed Guo (郭) was river-tracing with five other people on Saturday on the Salihsian River in the county’s Xinyi Township.

The victim was swept under a rock by whirlpools, according to the bureau’s press release. The search and rescue personnel were not able to get Guo out of the water due to strong currents on Saturday, the bureau said.

On Sunday morning, responders used an underwater camera to locate Guo before using an iron hook to pull her up. However, she was obviously dead, according to the release.

Two drownings in central Taiwan county in two days
(CNA photo)
drowning incidents
central Taiwan
Nantou
Salihsian River

RELATED ARTICLES

Man drowned after rescuing daughters in eastern Taiwan
Man drowned after rescuing daughters in eastern Taiwan
2022/07/20 19:48
'Cold blooded' killer of four in central Taiwan described as 'normal'
'Cold blooded' killer of four in central Taiwan described as 'normal'
2022/07/18 12:35
Vietnamese student drowns in north Taiwan river
Vietnamese student drowns in north Taiwan river
2022/07/16 20:44
Taiwan urged to address gun use after brutal killings
Taiwan urged to address gun use after brutal killings
2022/07/15 15:13
4 dead, 1 injured in central Taiwan shooting
4 dead, 1 injured in central Taiwan shooting
2022/07/14 20:37