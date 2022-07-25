Taiwan-friendly Japanese lawmaker Suzuki Keisuke visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday (July 25) extended a welcome to the visit by Suzuki Keisuke, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, to Taiwan for a three-day stay.

The Japanese National Diet member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will attend the Ketagalan Forum 2022－the Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue, organized by MOFA and the Prospect Foundation on Tuesday.

He will also meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chair Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), in addition to paying respects to former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).

According to MOFA, Suzuki is a Taiwan-friendly Japanese lawmaker who has served as vice minister of foreign affairs and finance. Last year he participated in events held by the Taiwan government, such as a security symposium involving Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. as well as the 2021 Open Parliament Forum.

His visit will help advance ties between the two countries that share the same values on democracy, freedom, and rule of law, said MOFA. His trip will be followed by a visit by a Japanese group comprising seven members of the Diet, including two former Japanese defense ministers.