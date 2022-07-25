Can artificial intelligence improve your content writing skills?

If you ask me if artificial intelligence can replace human writers, I’ll quickly respond with a resounding “no.”

Technology has historically been a huge help to humanity, but no matter how far we push it, it will never be able to advance a person.

Not everyone is talented in writing creative content, but technology is always there as a helping hand for all our needs. Content writing is a skill that is highly in demand in the corporate world and is worth mastering for a rewarding career.

However far we push technology, a human being can never truly advance thanks to it!

As per studies, global AI revenue reached almost $126 billion. Gartner had forecasted that worldwide AI software revenue would increase by 21.3% in 2022 reaching an estimated value of $62.5 billion.

What is AI content writing?

AI writing uses machine learning to produce text that closely resembles the format and even tone of a piece written by a human author. It offers the best vocabulary and grammatical structure. Software using artificial intelligence may produce large amounts of content. The nicest thing about AI writing is that it can make sure a piece of material is factually accurate and error-free.

AI techniques can be used wisely by balancing your creativity and emotions sideways.

There are some simple and easy-to-use AI techniques that can make your content error-free and attractive.

Grammarly checker Plagiarism checker Rephrasing websites.

All of these techniques are discussed in detail below.

Grammarly checker

The language you employ in your writing is the most crucial component. Any grammatical errors in your material will undoubtedly have a negative effect on how your content is perceived. Therefore, it’s important to check your content for spelling and grammar mistakes.

This is a AI-based digital writing tool that provides exposure to expert-level editing features.

It may undoubtedly be regarded as an all-in-one straightforward, user-friendly device. The automated grammar, spelling, and punctuation checks are supplemented by recommendations for better word choice, eliminating passive voice, avoiding inconsistencies, and assessing the overall tone of the article for writers.

It’s a kind of powerful kit that got all the instruments into it.

Now the question is how to get it ?

Downloading the extension is easy, with the message ‘Add to Chrome’

After a quick click, you’re ready to go; Grammarly will follow you on every text like a friend who always points out your mistakes but only because it wants good for you!

Plagiarism checker

Every content creator is aware of plagiarism, which they all try to prevent. You can’t possibly examine your content for plagiarism in every single word.

Imagine if you had a junior employee working for you in the past and you needed to verify the originality of the work he submitted.

You wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that precisely then, but fortunately, we now have access to cutting-edge AI tools that can detect plagiarism in material.

Copyscape, The free Copyscape service provides online copyright protection by allowing you to easily search for plagiarism and identify instances of content theft.

The Copyscape Premium service has more options, such as Batch Search and checking offline content, and it offers stronger plagiarism detection than the free service. By automatically scanning the web for duplicates of your pages and informing you whenever new copies are discovered, the Copysentry service offers continuing protection.

to immediately scan the content for plagiarism.

Rephrasing websites

There are times when you have an idea for something creative in your head but are unable to convey it as beautifully as you would like.

What will you do to learn a different method to write lines that feel boring to you?

You can go to some amazing rephrasing websites such as QuillBot, Paraphrase, Spinbot, etc.

A competent rephrasing tool should deliver precise results. It should be simple to use and does not need a technical degree. Anyone should be able to use the method if it is made simple. It should simply accomplish the desired goals

FAQs

Can AI replace content writers?

A – No, AI will not replace most creative writers. At least not for a very long time. AI can help with certain writing tasks (editing, SEO copywriting research, headline testing), but AI isn't likely to be good at writing, rule-bending writing or inspirational writing.

How does AI help in writing?

A – An AI writing assistant is software that automates one or more phases in the process of generating content for marketing purposes. AI writing assistants can help with ideation, structure, and even tone and style, giving marketers more time to focus on their unique skills and brainstorm new ideas.

3. Will AI take over copywriting?

A – The way I see it, AI will continue to play a bigger role in certain aspects of copywriting, like mass template creation and fast real-time content generation. But could you imagine if every single business used the same AI software to create their copy on-the-fly… Everyone would start to sound the same.

Summing up!

AI can surely help you to speed up your work and give you relief from the anxiety of pending work. It can’t surely give you the satisfaction of release of your emotions and thoughts.

AI can surely help you to speed up your work and give you relief from the anxiety of pending work. It can't surely give you the satisfaction of release of your emotions and thoughts.

Without a question, AI writing is changing the content writing landscape, but it won't be able to quickly take the position of a human writer's skill. Digital authors can gain from artificial intelligence's increased productivity, editing effectiveness, and ability to learn new words. The ability of AI writing tools to match human intellect in areas like creativity, in-depth emotional analysis, and thorough investigation, however, faces several significant obstacles. You can incorporate it in your content writing plan and add your own spin to make any piece of content perfect rather than competing with AI writing.