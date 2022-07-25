Online Travel Agency Market Share, Demand by Regions, Competitive Landscape, and Size Forecast 2021-2027

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report on the global online travel agency market. The global market report includes extensive research on the global online travel agency market, allowing the buyer to consider potential requirements and projections. After a thorough examination of the prowess of the global market, the restraints and drivers are put together.

The global online travel market was valued at $354.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $1,835.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2027.

The study incorporates both qualitative and quantitative data and draws on both primary and secondary statistical sources. Significant companies, important market categories, and a range of products are included in the global market report. In addition, the report covers the measurement years and the study points.

Travel & tourism is one of the largest and fastest growing industries, as there has been a surge in the number of travelers in the recent years, for various reasons such as recreation, enjoyment, relaxation, and business The number of passengers and their travel expenses has increased dramatically. To appeal to this potential target population, market players have used a variety of techniques, the most effective of which is the internet.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/online-travel-agency-market

Online travel services have gained popularity among travelers as it enables them to avail a number of services such as booking flight tickets, hotels, holiday packages, and car rentals using their phone or computer anytime and anywhere. Online travel services can be availed either through online travel agencies (OTAs) or direct travel suppliers.

Online travel services offer convenient usage of debit & credit cards and a platform to compare prices, features, and services of online travel products, which has led to the escalation in adoption of these services. Moreover, customers tend to rely on websites review to avail the best online travel deals. Hectic lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and increase in spending power has encouraged people to plan holiday trips at frequent intervals, thus, driving the online travel market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of established e-commerce businesses such as Alibaba (online travel site Alitrip) into the online travel sector is increasing market competition.

Outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the overall growth of the online travel market. This is majorly attributed to implementation of lockdown and social distancing norms in almost every country of the world, flights were grounded, trains stopped running, and almost all public transport services were halted. Thus, the growth rate of online travel market decreased in 2020.

The online travel market is segmented into service types, platforms, mode of booking, age group, and region. On the basis of service types, the market is categorized into transportation, travel accommodation and vacation packages. By platforms, it is segmented into mobile and desktop. On the basis of mode of booking, it is segregated into online travel agencies (OTAs) and direct travel suppliers. On the basis of age group, market is segmented into 22-31 Years¬32-43 years¬ 44-56 years ¬and >56 years. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/online-travel-agency-market

Asia-Pacific have gained considerable traction in the global online travel market, and is expected to sustain its traction during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increase in disposable income, rise in middle-class segment, and greater adoption of internet. Proliferation of social media and adoption of artificial intelligence tools by travel & tourism service providers are the majorly attributed to the growth of Asia-Pacific online travel market.



The major players operating in the market are Expedia Group, Inc., Ebury Partners UK Ltd, Fareportal Inc. , Hostelworld.com Limited, Hurb Co S/A, HRS, MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Priceline (Booking Holdings Inc.), SABS Travel Technologies, Tavisca Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., travelomatix.com, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor, Inc., and WEX Inc.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global online travel market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis

A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2031 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market

Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Service types

Transportation

Travel Accommodation

Vacation Packages

By Platforms

Mobile

Desktop

By Mode of booking

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

Direct Travel Suppliers

By Age Group

22-31 Years

32-43 Years

44-56 Years

>56 Years

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/online-travel-agency-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/