Taiwan reports 16,921 local COVID cases, 53 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 16,921 local COVID cases on Monday (July 25), a 21% decrease from the previous day.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 206 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,447,707. The 53 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,649.

Local cases

The local cases include 7,981 males, 8,931 females, and nine cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 53 deaths announced on Monday include 29 males and 24 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 48 had a history of chronic disease, and 35 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from June 1 to July 22 and the dates of death were from June 18 to July 23.

Imported cases

The 206 imported cases include 111 males and 95 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between June 24 to July 24, five arrived from Vietnam, three from Thailand, two from the U.S., and one each from Australia and the Philippines. The countries of origin of 194 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,570,302 COVID tests, with 10,115,573 coming back negative. Of the 4,447,707 confirmed cases, 18,667 were imported, 4,428,986 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,649 individuals have succumbed to the disease.