Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Futures Exchange starts OTC derivatives clearing services

Service believed to improve security, efficiency, and competitiveness of local financial market

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News
2022/07/25 20:35
Taiwan Futures Exchange starts OTC derivatives clearing services

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) announced on Monday (July 25) the launch of an over-the-counter derivative clearing service after being licensed to become the country's first qualifying central counterparty.

The new service was intended to improve the security, efficiency, and competitiveness of the local financial market, said the Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Huang Tien-mu (黃天牧) at the exchange's launching ceremony on Monday (July 25).

In early June, TAIFEX was licensed to operate as a qualifying central counterparty (QCCP) for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives by the country's financial regulator. After the launch, financial institutions can clear the derivatives contracts with TAIFEX and a risk-weight of 2% is applicable, leaving a lower required minimum capital to the financial institutions compared to trading with the non-qualifying central counterparties.

The lower minimum capital requirement allows asset utilization for financial institutions and thereof improves their competitiveness.

Not long ago, TAIFEX became a member of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association to help to foster a safe and efficient derivatives market and to facilitate effective risk management for all users. The exchange is seeking to be recognized as a qualifying CCP for its OTC derivatives clearing services in the U.S., U.K., and EU after getting licensed by Taiwan and Australia.
OTC
TAIFEX
derivatives

RELATED ARTICLES

TAIFEX to launch futures tracking Taiwan's semiconductor, logistics giants
TAIFEX to launch futures tracking Taiwan's semiconductor, logistics giants
2022/06/11 15:48
Taiwan Futures Exchange trading volume ended 2021 with another record high
Taiwan Futures Exchange trading volume ended 2021 with another record high
2022/01/12 15:15
Taiwan Futures Exchange adds mini futures to lure young investors
Taiwan Futures Exchange adds mini futures to lure young investors
2021/12/06 18:37
Taiwan Futures Exchange targets retail investors with 2nd mini equity index futures rollout
Taiwan Futures Exchange targets retail investors with 2nd mini equity index futures rollout
2021/06/21 20:08
Taiwan futures exchange keeps wary eye on young investors amid stock boom
Taiwan futures exchange keeps wary eye on young investors amid stock boom
2021/01/14 17:52