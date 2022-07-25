Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for May, June revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (March July 25).
The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$334,000) Special Prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 46438476. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 54769852.
The winning numbers for the First Prize are 17858097, 94045042, and 05236836. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.
Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):
Special Prize
46438476
NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize in the right order
Grand Prize
54769852
NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize in the right order
First Prize
17858097, 94045042, and 05236836
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the First Prizes in the right order
Second Prize
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers
Third Prize
NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers
Fourth Prize
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers
Fifth Prize
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers
Sixth Prize
NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers
