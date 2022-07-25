Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for May, June revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the latest round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (March July 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$334,000) Special Prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 46438476. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 54769852.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 17858097, 94045042, and 05236836. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):