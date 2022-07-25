New York Red Bulls 4, Austin FC 3

New York Red Bulls 2 2 — 4 Austin FC 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Ngoma, 2 (Tolkin), 14th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Yearwood, 1, 26th; 3, Austin FC, Driussi, 12 (Fagundez), 45th.

Second Half_4, New York Red Bulls, Harper, 2 (Yearwood), 51st; 5, New York Red Bulls, Barlow, 2 (Harper), 65th; 6, Austin FC, Driussi, 13 (Ring), 69th; 7, Austin FC, Finlay, 5 (Corozo), 81st.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Austin FC, Andrew Tarbell, Damian Las.

Yellow Cards_Martins, Austin FC, 4th; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 21st; Harper, New York Red Bulls, 48th; Ring, Austin FC, 58th; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 64th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Diego Blas, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_20,738.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long (Dylan Nealis, 46th), Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Caden Clark, Daniel Edelman, Omir Fernandez (Cristhian Casseres Jr., 61st), Dru Yearwood (Luquinhas, 73rd); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 61st), Serge Ngoma (Cameron Harper, 32nd).

Austin FC_Andrew Tarbell; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen (Washington Corozo, 77th), Nicholas Lima (Zan Kolmanic, 56th); Diego Fagundez, Felipe Martins (Daniel Pereira, 56th), Alexander Ring, Owen Wolff (Ethan Finlay, 56th); Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher, Maximiliano Urruti (Moussa Djitte, 77th).