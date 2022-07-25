Red Bulls start fast, hold off Austin 4-3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Serge Ngoma and Dru Yearwood scored goals early in the first half and the New York Red Bulls hung on for a 4-3 victory over Austin FC on Sunday night.

Ngoma scored in the 14th minute with an assist from John Tolkin and Dru Yearwood found the net in the 26th to give the Red Bulls (10-6-6) a 2-0 lead.

Sebastián Driussi scored in the 45th minute to get Austin (12-5-5) within a goal at halftime.

Cameron Harper gave the Red Bulls a 3-1 lead with a goal in the 51st minute and then picked up an assist on Tom Barlow's netter in the 65th for a 4-1 lead.

Driussi scored again in the 69th minute to make it 4-2. Ethan Finlay’s goal in the 81st minute capped the scoring.

Driussi is tied with New York City FC’s Valentín Castellanos for the league lead with 13 goals this season.

Carlos Miguel Coronel made three saves for New York. Andrew Tarbell saved four for Austin.

