4 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that four Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (July 24), one day before Taiwan launches a series of military exercises and air raid drills.

At 6:53 p.m., the MND announced that a People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft had infringed on Taiwan's ADIZ. The aircraft were identified as one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft (Y-8 ASW), two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, and one Y-8 tactical reconnaissance aircraft (Y-8 RECCE).

The Y-8 RECCE and the J-16s flew through the southwest corner of the ADIZ, between the southwestern edge of the median line and the Dongsha Islands. However, the Y-8 ASW flew in a much wider swath that ran from the southwest corner of the ADIZ to the southeast corner and back.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

The intrusions occurred on the eve of both Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercise (漢光演習), a series of war games that include live-fire maneuvers being held from July 25-29, and the Wan An exercise (萬安演習), a drill simulating a Chinese air attack taking place from July 25-28.