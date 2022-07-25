Chinese air raid drill to be held in Taipei today from 1:30-2 pm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A drill simulating a Chinese air attack will be held on Monday (July 25) in northern Taiwan, with air raid sirens going off in other parts of Taiwan through Thursday.

The Wan An No. 45 Exercises (萬安45號演習) will be held in northern Taiwan from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. The drill will then be held at the same time on Tuesday in central Taiwan, Wednesday in southern Taiwan, and Thursday in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The exercise is divided into the following four regions:

Northern Taiwan: July 25

Yilan County, Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Hsinchu County

Central Taiwan: July 26

Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Chiayi County

Southern Taiwan: July 27

Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County

Eastern Taiwan, outlying islands: July 28

Hualien County, Taitung County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County

The first Wan An drill was held in 1978 after Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) was made president by the National Assembly. Due to increased concerns over Taiwan's safety after being removed from the UN in 1971, Chiang initiated an air raid preparedness drill for citizens to "prepare for danger in times of peace" and dubbed it the "Mega Peace Exercise" (萬安演習).

The drill has continued for 45 years now. In compliance with the National Defense Act and provisions of the National Defense Mobilization Preparation Act, the Wan An exercises are mainly meant to verify mobile combat capabilities, and evacuate the streets to allow for traffic controls and air-raid siren tests to enhance the national emergency response capabilities.

During the exercise, all vehicles must pull to the side of the road, occupants must exit their vehicles, and motorists must heed the directions of police or civil defense personnel. Taipei MRT trains will continue to run during the exercise, but arriving passengers must remain inside the stations until the drill has ended.

Pedestrians and motorists who fail to follow instructions and clear the streets during the half-hour exercise may be fined NT$30,000 to NT$150,000 (US$1,000 to US$5,000).