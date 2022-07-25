Henderson wins another LPGA major, Finau rallies at 3M Open

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Brooke Henderson ended her six-year wait for a second major championship.

The Canadian capped off a wild final round at the Evian Championship by rolling in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win by one stroke Sunday.

Henderson closed with an even-par 71. She finished at 17-under 267, one clear of LPGA Tour rookie Sophia Schubert, one of many to make a run at Henderson at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Five players were tied for third a further shot back: Mao Saigo (64), Lydia Ko (66), Charley Hull (67), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and Carlota Ciganda (68).

Henderson, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016 at the age of 18, started the final round with a two-shot lead over So Yeon Ryu. It was wiped out after the first hole thanks to a birdie from Ryu and a bogey from Henderson.

So began a crazy final round that featured four-putts from Henderson and Ryu, a spectator picking up a ball and a seven-way tie for the lead at one point on the back nine.

Henderson and Schubert were tied for the lead after reaching the 18th, with Schubert playing in the group ahead of Henderson. Schubert’s birdie putt came to rest barely an inch from the cup just after Henderson had a wild hook off the tee, only for the ball to ricochet off the trees and back out to the rough.

Henderson laid up and from 107 yards sent her third shot to 8 feet for the winning putt.

PGA TOUR

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Tony Finau erased a five-shot deficit with 11 holes to play with a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three shots for his second PGA Tour title in the last year.

Finau received plenty of help from Scott Piercy, who fell out of the lead with a triple bogey on the 14th hole and shot 41 on the back nine for a closing 76.

Finau finished at 17-under 267 with a bogey on the final hole at TPC Twin Cities.

Sungjae Im (68) and Emiliano Grillo (71) tied for second at 270. James Hahn surged up the board with a 65 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place at 271 with Tom Hoge (70) and Piercy, who had set the 54-hole tournament record.

Piercy bogeyed four of six holes before leaving his shot from a fairway bunker in the sand on the par-5 14th, and hitting the next one in the water on his way to a triple bogey. Piercy missed a 5-foot par putt on the next hole and hit his tee shot into the water on the par-3 17th.

Finau led by as many as four shot at the end.

The surest sign this was Finau’s day came on No. 17. His tee shot clanged off the side of the grandstand, ricocheted back onto the green and rolled into the rough just a few feet from the water. He landed the perfect chip within a foot of the hole to make par.

His tee shot went into the water on the 18th, and he played safely for bogey and the win.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot.

Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were tied going into the final round but it was Harrington, a three-time major winner, who soared into contention at Gleneagles with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole.

The 53-year-old Clarke held firm with a birdie to post a 69 to finish at 10-under 270 and add a senior major to his claret jug at the British Open in 2011.

Argentine Mauricio Molina and American Doug Barron both posted 65s to end in a six-way tie for third place at 8 under, along with four-time major champion Ernie Els (68), Thongchai Jaidee (68), Steven Alker (70) and Broadhurst.

Broadhurst fell back with a 1-over 71 and finished one shot ahead of Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie (69).

EUROPEAN TOUR

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Scotland's Richie Ramsay claimed his fourth European tour title by winning the Cazoo Classic by one shot.

Ramsay holed a par put from 10 feet on the final hole at Hillside Golf Club. He shot3-under 69 and finished on 14-under 274, earning his first title since the Trophee Hassan II in March 2015.

Englishman Paul Waring, who led after the first two rounds, shot 70 and was alone in second place. Five players were tied for third place another shot back: Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult (67) and Robin Petersson (68), Dutch player Daan Huizing (69), Scotland’s Grant Forrest (70) and France’s Julien Guerrier (72).

Guerrier led by one shot heading into the final round as he sought his first professional win.

KORN FERRY TOUR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — David Kocher picked up his second Korn Ferry Tour title when he ran away from the field early and closed with a 6-under 66 for a six-shot victory in the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Kocher had gone 57 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour without a top 10 dating to March 2020 when he won a Korn Ferry Tour event in Mexico.

He started the final round with a two-shot lead and made five birdies on the opening six holes to build some separation, and no one came close the rest of the way.

Kocher moved to No. 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. The top 25 at the end of the regular season earn PGA Tour cards.

Kevin Yu (66), Augusto Nunez (67), Robby Shelton (70) and Taylor Montgomery (69) tied for second.

LPGA LEGENDS TOUR

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Karrie Webb won her first senior title when she closed with a 5-under 67 for a four-shot victory over Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship.

It was set up for a duel between the two Hall of Fame players who were rivals in their prime. Sorenstam opened with an eagle and went out in 31 to tie Webb for the lead. But she didn't make a birdie the rest of the way at Salina Country Club and Webb pulled away.

The Australian regained the lead with birdies on the 10th and 12th holes, and then made eagle on the par-5 14th that sent Webb on her way.

She finished at 14-under 202 and won $60,000.

OTHER TOURS

Alejandro Del Rey closed with a 3-under 69 and beat Mateusz Gradecki with a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the Big Green Egg German Challenge. It was his first title on the European Challenge Tour. ... Danny Walker closed with a 3-under 68 and made birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Cooper Musselman (65) and win the Osprey Valley Open on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada. ... Erika Kikuchi closed with a 3-under 69 and won the Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies on the Japan LPGA by one shot over Kana Mikashima. ... A Yean Cho closed with a 4-under 68 and won the Hoban Seoul Shinmun Women’s Classic by two shots over Min Song Ha on the Korean LPGA.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports