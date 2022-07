Sunday At Country Time Club Palermo, Italy Purse: €203,024 Surface: Red clay PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Anna Bondar (3), Hungary, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.