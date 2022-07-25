Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|10
|6
|4
|0
|10
|3
|22
|Argentinos
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|8
|19
|Racing Club
|10
|5
|3
|2
|16
|8
|18
|CA Platense
|9
|4
|5
|0
|11
|5
|17
|Godoy Cruz
|9
|5
|2
|2
|11
|6
|17
|Newell's
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|5
|16
|Huracan
|9
|4
|4
|1
|10
|7
|16
|Gimnasia
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|6
|15
|Santa Fe
|9
|4
|3
|2
|16
|15
|15
|Patronato Parana
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|11
|14
|Colon
|10
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|13
|San Lorenzo
|9
|2
|6
|1
|13
|11
|12
|River Plate
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|10
|12
|Banfield
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|9
|12
|Arsenal
|9
|2
|6
|1
|11
|10
|12
|Boca Juniors
|9
|4
|0
|5
|13
|15
|12
|Estudiantes
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|13
|11
|Sarmiento
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|11
|11
|Rosario Central
|9
|3
|2
|4
|4
|7
|11
|Defensa y Justicia
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|11
|10
|Tigre
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|14
|9
|Barracas Central
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|15
|9
|Talleres
|9
|2
|2
|5
|5
|9
|8
|Independiente
|10
|2
|2
|6
|8
|14
|8
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|17
|8
|Velez Sarsfield
|9
|1
|4
|4
|9
|12
|7
|Lanus
|9
|1
|3
|5
|9
|15
|6
|Aldosivi
|9
|1
|2
|6
|6
|15
|5
___
Barracas Central 1, Argentinos 3
Gimnasia 0, Colon 0
Independiente 0, Rosario Central 0
Newell's 0, Racing Club 0
Boca Juniors 1, Talleres 0
Santa Fe 0, Huracan 0
Godoy Cruz 2, Lanus 1
Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 1
Tigre 2, Estudiantes 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, River Plate 2
Colon 1, Aldosivi 1
CA Platense 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Racing Club 1, Arsenal 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, Sarmiento 0
Argentinos 2, Boca Juniors 0
San Lorenzo 2, Santa Fe 2
Patronato Parana 1, Tigre 0
Estudiantes 3, Barracas Central 1
Defensa y Justicia 2, Independiente 1
Lanus 2, Velez Sarsfield 2
Huracan 0, Godoy Cruz 0
Rosario Central 1, Newell's 0
Talleres 1, Banfield 0
River Plate 1, Gimnasia 0
Sarmiento 1, Colon 3
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Racing Club 3
Independiente 0, Atletico Tucuman 1
Tigre vs. CA Platense, 12:15 p.m.
Aldosivi vs. River Plate, 2:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 7:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.
Banfield vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Rosario Central, 7 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. Patronato Parana, 7 p.m.
Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7 p.m.
Argentinos vs. San Lorenzo, 2:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Gimnasia, 7:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Barracas Central, 12 p.m.
Lanus vs. Aldosivi, 12 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.
Patronato Parana vs. Boca Juniors, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.
Colon vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.