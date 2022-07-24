Sakurajima volcano erupts in Japan

The Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupted on Sunday evening, spewing ash and rocks into the air and triggering evacuations.

The volcano, which is located on the southern island of Kyushu, is one of Japan's most active.

What do we know so far?

The eruption took place at around 8:05 p.m. local time (11:05 UTC) on Sunday, blowing off large rocks as far as 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away.

Video footage showed what appeared to be a red mass flowing down one side of the volcano, with red projectiles shooting upwards.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

So far, about 120 residents in two towns were advised to leave their homes.

Broadcaster NHK said that several residential areas within about 3 km (1.9 miles) of the crater may be ordered to evacuate depending on the situation.

Japan's meteorological agency said it has raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five.

Previously it was at level three, which bans entry to the mountain.

The JMA said it was not expecting major eruptions but warned of falling volcanic rocks in areas within 3 kilometers of the crater and a possible flow of lava, ash and searing gas within 2 kilometers.

It said despite some rain expected next week, there was little risk of mudslides.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the government "to work closely with the local municipality to ensure damage prevention, such as through evacuations," an official in Tokyo told reporters.

Nuclear regulators said there were no irregularities detected at the Sendai atomic plant, which lies about 50 km (31 miles) from the volcano.

What is the Sakurajima volcano?

Sakurajima, which means Cherry Blossom Island, is located about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo, and near the city of Kagoshima in the southern prefecture of the same name.

It is one of the most active volcanos in Japan and has repeatedly erupted.

In 2019, Sakurajima spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high.

Sakurajima used to be an island but became a peninsula following an eruption in 1914.

Japan has scores of active volcanoes and sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

The JMA last issued the top evacuation alert when the volcano on Kuchinoerabu island, also in Kagoshima, erupted in 2015.

