American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|65
|31
|.677
|_
|Tampa Bay
|52
|42
|.553
|12
|Toronto
|52
|43
|.547
|12½
|Boston
|48
|47
|.505
|16½
|Baltimore
|47
|47
|.500
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|51
|44
|.537
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|45
|.516
|2
|Chicago
|47
|48
|.495
|4
|Detroit
|38
|57
|.400
|13
|Kansas City
|37
|57
|.394
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|32
|.663
|_
|Seattle
|51
|44
|.537
|12
|Texas
|42
|51
|.452
|20
|Los Angeles
|39
|55
|.415
|23½
|Oakland
|35
|62
|.361
|29
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Toronto 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Detroit 4
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.