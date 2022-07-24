Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/24 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 65 31 .677 _
Tampa Bay 52 42 .553 12
Toronto 52 43 .547 12½
Boston 48 47 .505 16½
Baltimore 47 47 .500 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 51 44 .537 _
Cleveland 48 45 .516 2
Chicago 47 48 .495 4
Detroit 38 57 .400 13
Kansas City 37 57 .394 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 63 32 .663 _
Seattle 51 44 .537 12
Texas 42 51 .452 20
Los Angeles 39 55 .415 23½
Oakland 35 62 .361 29

___

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Detroit 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.