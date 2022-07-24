WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|18
|9
|.667
|2½
|Washington
|17
|11
|.607
|4
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
|New York
|10
|17
|.370
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|24
|.172
|16½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|17
|10
|.630
|2½
|Los Angeles
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|Phoenix
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|Minnesota
|10
|18
|.357
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
New York 83, Chicago 80
Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 66
Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)
No games scheduled.