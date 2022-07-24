Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/24 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 7 .750
Connecticut 18 9 .667
Washington 17 11 .607 4
Atlanta 12 15 .444
New York 10 17 .370 10½
Indiana 5 24 .172 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
Seattle 17 10 .630
Los Angeles 12 15 .444
Phoenix 12 16 .429 8
Dallas 11 15 .423 8
Minnesota 10 18 .357 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

New York 83, Chicago 80

Las Vegas 84, Los Angeles 66

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.