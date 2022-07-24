Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/24 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 65 31 .677 _ _ 4-6 L-1 37-12 28-19
Tampa Bay 52 42 .553 12 +1½ 7-3 L-1 31-18 21-24
Toronto 52 43 .547 12½ +1 7-3 W-5 30-19 22-24
Boston 48 47 .505 16½ 3 2-8 L-4 23-22 25-25
Baltimore 47 47 .500 17 7-3 W-1 26-18 21-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 51 44 .537 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-22 24-22
Cleveland 48 45 .516 2 2 7-3 L-1 25-19 23-26
Chicago 47 48 .495 4 4 6-4 W-1 20-27 27-21
Detroit 38 57 .400 13 13 2-8 L-2 23-25 15-32
Kansas City 37 57 .394 13½ 13½ 5-5 W-1 20-28 17-29
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 63 32 .663 _ _ 7-3 W-4 30-14 33-18
Seattle 51 44 .537 12 _ 8-2 L-2 24-22 27-22
Texas 42 51 .452 20 8 3-7 L-2 21-26 21-25
Los Angeles 39 55 .415 23½ 11½ 1-9 L-5 22-27 17-28
Oakland 35 62 .361 29 17 6-4 W-3 14-32 21-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 58 37 .611 _ _ 5-5 L-3 28-17 30-20
Atlanta 58 38 .604 ½ +7 7-3 W-2 33-20 25-18
Philadelphia 49 45 .521 1 4-6 L-2 24-23 25-22
Miami 44 50 .468 13½ 6 3-7 L-1 22-23 22-27
Washington 31 65 .323 27½ 20 1-9 L-2 15-36 16-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 52 43 .547 _ _ 4-6 W-2 23-19 29-24
St. Louis 51 45 .531 _ 6-4 W-1 29-20 22-25
Pittsburgh 40 55 .421 12 10½ 5-5 W-1 21-24 19-31
Chicago 37 57 .394 14½ 13 3-7 W-3 18-32 19-25
Cincinnati 35 58 .376 16 14½ 6-4 L-1 19-29 16-29
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 63 30 .677 _ _ 9-1 W-7 33-13 30-17
San Diego 54 42 .563 10½ +3 5-5 W-2 25-21 29-21
San Francisco 48 46 .511 15½ 2 5-5 L-3 26-22 22-24
Colorado 43 52 .453 21 6-4 L-3 28-23 15-29
Arizona 42 52 .447 21½ 8 5-5 W-3 24-26 18-26

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Detroit 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Milwaukee 9, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2

Arizona 7, Washington 2

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (Rogers 4-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-7), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-1) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.