Taiwan’s badminton aces take singles titles at Taipei Open

Chou and Tai won men's and women's singles title, respectively

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/24 21:05
Chou Tien-chen

Chou Tien-chen (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s highest rated badminton players took men's and women's singles titles at the Taipei Open on Sunday (July 24).

The women’s and men’s singles finals of the Taipei Open, which is a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament with a purse of US$500,000 (NT$15 million), took place on Sunday.

Chou Tien-chen (周天成), now 32 years old, played in his sixth men's final and won the fourth title at the tournament on Sunday. He beat Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, 14-21, 21-10, and 21- 6.

Chou, who played his first final at the tournament in 2012, told media after the match, “It's unbelievable that I’ve been able to stay highly competitive for 10 years and still clinched victory in the end.”

Before Sunday, World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) had been in the tournament’s women’s singles final four times, and won three of them.

In Sunday’s final, Tai faced Japan’s Saena Kawakami, with whom Tai had three past encounters and won all of them in straight sets.

Tai won her fourth singles title at the tournament and third title of this season by beating her opponent also in straight sets, 21-17 and 21-16.

Tai Tzu-ying (CNA photo)


(BWF — Badminton World Federatio video)
