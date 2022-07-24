Slew of activities lined up for this summer at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There is a lineup of daily water shows, weekend concerts, and firework displays at Fisherman's Wharf (Tamsui No. 2 Fishing Port) in New Taipei’s Tamsui District this summer.

This year’s daily water shows will run from now through Sept. 25 with six presentations each night with a presentation every 30 minutes from 7 – 9:30 p.m.

From Aug. 6 – 21, there will be concerts at the popular coastal tourist attraction every Saturday and Sunday, New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department Director Yang Tsung-min (楊宗珉) said.

The highlights of the summer activities will be four high-altitude firework shows on Sept. 5, 11, 18, and 25, according to a travel blog report.

The opening pyrotechnics on Sept. 9 and the closing display on Sept. 25 will each last five minutes and 20 seconds, while the other two shows will each last three minutes. They all start at 8p.m., the report said.



(New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)