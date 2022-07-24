Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan envoy to Hungary lauds bilateral trade ties

Liu Shih-chung says Hungary's workforce, low corporate tax rate attractive to Taiwanese businesses

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/24 16:57
Taiwan Representative to Hungary Liu Shih-chung.

Taiwan Representative to Hungary Liu Shih-chung.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), Taiwan's representative to Hungary, highlighted Taiwan-Hungary trade ties in a recent interview.

Speaking to the Hungarian English media Diplomacy & Trade monthly, Liu said the representative office in Hungary, established in 1990, was Taiwan's first official representative office in Central and Eastern Europe, CNA reported. In terms of bilateral economic and trade relations, Taiwan's investment in Hungary reached US$1.37 billion (NT$40 billion), and its products are largely electronic components and bicycles made by Foxconn, Giant, Sinbon, and Yageo.

The trade volume between the two countries has grown year by year, reaching a record high last year, he added.

Liu stressed that due to factors such as increasing production costs in China, the U.S.-China trade war, and the supply chain restructuring caused by the pandemic, Taiwan has attached great importance to the central and eastern European market in recent years. Hungary's high quality workforce and low corporate tax rate are quite attractive to Taiwanese businesses, he said, adding that there is endless potential in the future, he said.

The representative said Taiwan has donated to Hungarian charitable organizations to assist Ukrainian refugees, demonstrating Taiwanese contributions to humanitarian aid. Taiwan is an important partner of all countries in the world, and is able and willing to contribute to the global community, Lin said.

Diplomacy & Trade is an important monthly magazine in Hungary focusing on international and business affairs. Its main audience includes foreign envoys, professionals, and commentators based in Hungary.
Taiwan
Hungary
Liu Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

TRA tests Taiwan-made safety system to spot alien objects on tracks
TRA tests Taiwan-made safety system to spot alien objects on tracks
2022/07/23 19:20
US congresswoman urges faster weapons delivery to Taiwan
US congresswoman urges faster weapons delivery to Taiwan
2022/07/23 16:29
Taiwan to welcome first post-COVID tour group from Japan on July 31
Taiwan to welcome first post-COVID tour group from Japan on July 31
2022/07/23 15:24
Lithuanian trade office to open in Taipei in September
Lithuanian trade office to open in Taipei in September
2022/07/23 15:12
Taiwan reports 22,347 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 22,347 local COVID cases
2022/07/23 14:28