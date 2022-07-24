Nomad fashion show mixes ancient, modern

A model displays an outfit from the collection by Kyrgyzstan designer Nazira Talaibekova during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2022, at C... A model displays an outfit from the collection by Kyrgyzstan designer Nazira Talaibekova during the World Nomads Fashion festival Issyk-Kul 2022, at Cholpon-Ata, a resort town on the northern shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, 207 kilometers (129 miles) east of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Thursday, July 21, 2022. On the shore of one of the world's largest lakes, high up in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains, models strutted and sashayed in outfits mixing the ancient and modern at the World Nomads Fashion festival. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)