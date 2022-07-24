Alexa
Taipei to stage street evacuation air raid drill Monday

Violators will be fined NT$30,000 – 150,000

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/24 15:06
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wanan 45 air raid drill in Taipei City will begin at 1:30 p.m. and last until 2 p.m. on Monday (July 25), during which time all vehicles and civilians will be required to follow evacuation procedures.

According to a press release issued by the Taipei City Government a few days ago, air raid drills aim to raise awareness among the public about how to respond and know the locations of bomb shelters in the event of war.

During the drill, all moving vehicles in the city will have to pull over to the side of the road, get out of the vehicles, and follow the instructions of police or civil defense personnel to take shelter until the end of the drill.

Taipei MRT will maintain normal operation during the drill, but arriving passengers must follow instructions to take shelter inside the stations and cannot leave until the drill is over, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation said.

Civilians should comply with all measures related to the drill, the city government said, adding that violators will be fined NT$30,000 (US$1,020) – NT$150,000 per Article 25 of the Civilian Defense Act.

The drill is part of this year’s Wanan air defense exercise scheduled to be held in different areas across Taiwan between July 25-28.
Wanan
air raid drill
Taipei
street evacuation

