Taiwan reports 21,460 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (July 24) announced 21,737 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 21,460 were local and 277 were imported, as well as 65 deaths.

The local cases included 9,897 males and 11,554 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of nine local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 136 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 65 reported deaths, 42 were male and 23 were female. They ranged in age between 50 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Sixty-three had a history of chronic illness and 47 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 12 and Thursday (July 21) and died between May 28 and Thursday.

The imported cases included 165 males and 112 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between April 19 and Saturday (July 23). Six each arrived from the U.S. and Singapore, four each from Thailand and Vietnam, two each from Japan, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and Germany, and one each from India, Cambodia, South Korea, Spain, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and China, while the origins of the other 240 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 4,430,583 cases of COVID-19, including 18,464 imported, while 8,596 people have succumbed to the disease.