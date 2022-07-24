Alexa
Minnesota United defeats Dynamo 2-1 on Hlongwane's goal

By Associated Press
2022/07/24 11:19
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, left, pulls on Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundqvist, right, as he blocks out during the first half of...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, left, loses the ball on a steal by Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) during the first h...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera, left, passes the ball as Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales, right, attempts to block him during the...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera (22) and Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, right, both fall after colliding as Vera attempts a stea...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault, left, is pushed away as Minnesota United defender Nabi Kibunguchy, right, brings the ball downpitch during the...

HOUSTON (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Hlongwane’s winner came in the 72nd minute to put United (10-8-4) ahead 2-0. Niko Hansen assisted the goal.

United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane, in first-half stoppage time.

The Dynamo’s (7-11-4) goal was scored by Fafa Picault.

The Dynamo outshot United 22-9, with four shots on goal compared to three by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair saved three of the four shots he faced for United. Steve Clark saved one of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United hosting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit the Philadelphia Union.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports