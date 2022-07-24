Minnesota 2, Houston 1

|Minnesota
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Houston
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Minnesota, Fragapane, 3 (Hlongwane), 45th+3 minute.
Second Half_2, Minnesota, Hlongwane, 1 (Hansen), 72nd; 3, Houston, Picault, 4 (Rodriguez), 85th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick, Tyler Miller; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson.
Yellow Cards_Lundqvist, Houston, 8th; Dorsey, Houston, 59th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Chris Wattam, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.
A_15,223.
___
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence, Nabi Kibunguchy, D.J. Taylor (Brent Kallman, 78th); Robin Lod, Joseph Rosales; Luis Amarilla (Abu Danladi, 33rd), Franco Fragapane (Niko Hansen, 66th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Alan Benitez, 78th).
Houston_Steve Clark; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist (Sam Junqua, 46th), Tim Parker (Daniel Steres, 60th); Adalberto Carrasquilla (Memo Rodriguez, 74th), Griffin Dorsey (Zeca, 60th), Hector Herrera, Fafa Picault, Thorleifur Ulfarsson, Matias Vera (Sebastian Ferreira, 46th); Darwin Quintero.