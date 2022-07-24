Taiwan foreign ministry pleased Lithuanian trade office will open in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday (July 23) welcomed the news of the forthcoming Lithuanian trade office in Taipei.

Deputy Economy and Innovation Minister Jovita Neliupsiene announced on Friday (July 22) that Lithuania is expected to open its trade office in Taiwan in September. "We expect to open our trade representative office in Taipei in a couple of months," she said, adding that the planned date is September 12, The Baltic Times reported.

MOFA Deputy Spokesperson Tsui Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said that after the foreign ministry received application documents for the establishment of a Lithuanian trade office in March, it immediately followed administrative procedures to make the office a reality, CNA reported. Tsui added that MOFA will provide visas and various administrative assistance to the Lithuanian staff.

Neliupsiene revealed that the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy and Innovation had started the selection process for diplomatic staff for the trade office during her visit to Taiwan in June.

MOFA said that Taiwan and Lithuania are solid partners in sharing freedom and democracy.

The foreign ministry said it was pleased to see the Lithuanian trade office open soon, so the two countries can accelerate bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields including economy and trade, agriculture, medical care, education, science and technology, and talent training for key industries.