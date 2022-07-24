Toronto FC 4, Charlotte FC 0

|Charlotte FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Toronto FC
|4
|0
|—
|4
First Half_1, Toronto FC, Osorio, 6, 4th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Michael Bradley, 2 (Bernardeschi), 10th; 3, Toronto FC, Bernardeschi, 1 (Kaye), 31st; 4, Toronto FC, Michael Bradley, 3 (Insigne), 45th+2.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Gregory Ranjitsingh.
Yellow Cards_Kaye, Toronto FC, 68th.
Red Cards_Fuchs, Charlotte FC, 65th.
Referee_Filip Dujic. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Lyes Arfa, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
___
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Joseph Mora, Anton Walkes (Jaylin Lindsey, 46th); Brandt Bronico, Kamil Jozwiak (Sergio Ruiz, 70th), Quinn McNeill (Jan Sobocinski, 76th); Yordy Reyna (Kerwin Vargas, 62nd), Andre Shinyashiki (McKinze Gaines, 46th), Karol Swiderski.
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Domenico Criscito (Luca Petrasso, 76th), Lukas MacNaughton, Shane O'Neill (Doneil Henry, 46th); Federico Bernardeschi (Deandre Kerr, 46th), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Kosi Thompson; Lorenzo Insigne (Jayden Nelson, 46th), Jesus Jimenez (Ayo Akinola, 76th).