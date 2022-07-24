New England 0, Columbus 0

|New England
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Brad Knighton; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_McNamara, New England, 23rd; Jones, New England, 35th; Bye, New England, 39th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Jeffrey Greeson, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Tori Penso.
A_20,383.
___
New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget, Tommy McNamara (Maciel, 67th), Matt Polster, Arnor Traustason (Giacomo Vrioni, 67th); Jozy Altidore (Damian Rivera, 82nd).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams; Luis Diaz (Kevin Molino, 76th), Derick Etienne, Marlon Hairston (Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, 76th), Aidan Morris (James Igbekeme, 69th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez.