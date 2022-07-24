Alexa
New York City FC 2, Miami 0

By Associated Press
2022/07/24 09:17
Miami 0 0 0
New York City FC 1 1 2

First Half_1, New York City FC, Moralez, 1, 12th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Heber, 6, 75th.

Goalies_Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman, Clement Diop; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Morales, New York City FC, 14th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Gianni Facchini, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

A_23,277.

___

Lineups

Miami_Drake Callender; Kieran Gibbs (Noah Allen, 83rd), Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Gregore, Jean Mota (Victor Ulloa, 83rd), Alejandro Pozuelo, Robert Thomas Taylor (Joevin Jones, 83rd), Indiana Vassilev (Emerson Rodriguez, 61st); Gonzalo Higuain.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo (Justin Haak, 72nd), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez (Thiago, 71st), Santiago Rodriguez; Valentin Castellanos (Heber, 61st), Talles Magno (Gabriel Pereira, 61st).