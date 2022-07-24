Magnitude 5.2 quake hits eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 8:35 a.m. Sunday morning (July 24).

The quake’s epicenter was 65.8 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall with a focal depth of 29.6 km, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County; a 3 in Hualien County; a 2 in Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County; and a 1 in Pingtung, Yilan, and Miaoli Counties and Taichung City and New Taipei City.