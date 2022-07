Saturday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Purse: €1,770,865 Surface: Red clay HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, 6-4, 6-4.