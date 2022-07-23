Brooke Henderson takes 2-shot lead into final round of Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Brooke Henderson saw her lead at the Evian Championship reduced to two shots after the third round on Saturday as the Canadian seeks her second major title.

Henderson missed a 3-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 18th and had to settle for a 3-under 68 that left her on 17-under par, two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.

Her only major championship victory came in 2016 at the Women's PGA Championship.

Chasing Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.

So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place.

Two strokes further back was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was alone in third place.

Nelly Korda started the third round in second place, three strokes behind Henderson, but could only shoot even-par 71 — the worst score of the current top 20 on a warm and still day at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Korda was on 11 under overall, six shots off the lead.

