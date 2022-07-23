All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 10 2 9 39 33 15 New York City FC 11 4 5 38 39 21 New York 9 6 6 33 30 22 CF Montréal 10 8 2 32 34 35 Orlando City 8 7 6 30 26 30 Columbus 7 5 8 29 27 22 Cincinnati 7 8 6 27 32 37 Charlotte FC 8 11 2 26 25 27 Inter Miami CF 7 9 4 25 22 31 New England 6 7 7 25 32 34 Atlanta 6 8 6 24 29 31 Chicago 6 10 5 23 21 27 Toronto FC 5 12 4 19 26 39 D.C. United 5 11 3 18 25 41

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 13 4 3 42 40 22 Austin FC 12 4 5 41 42 24 Real Salt Lake 9 6 6 33 28 26 Minnesota United 9 8 4 31 29 25 Nashville 8 7 6 30 27 27 FC Dallas 7 6 8 29 31 25 LA Galaxy 8 9 3 27 28 27 Portland 6 6 9 27 33 30 Seattle 8 10 2 26 26 24 Vancouver 7 9 5 26 23 34 Houston 7 10 4 25 27 29 Colorado 6 8 6 24 24 27 San Jose 5 8 7 22 33 41 Sporting Kansas City 5 12 5 20 19 38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 16

CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Chicago 1, Seattle 0

Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2

Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0

Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie

New York City FC 1, New York 0

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, July 23

Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.