WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Connecticut
|18
|9
|.667
|3
|Washington
|17
|11
|.607
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|9
|New York
|9
|17
|.346
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|24
|.172
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Seattle
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|Los Angeles
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Phoenix
|12
|16
|.429
|7½
|Dallas
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|Minnesota
|10
|18
|.357
|9½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84
Chicago 89, Dallas 83
Phoenix 94, Seattle 78
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)