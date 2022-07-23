Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/23 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 6 .778
Connecticut 18 9 .667 3
Washington 17 11 .607
Atlanta 12 15 .444 9
New York 9 17 .346 11½
Indiana 5 24 .172 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 19 8 .704
Seattle 17 10 .630 2
Los Angeles 12 14 .462
Phoenix 12 16 .429
Dallas 11 15 .423
Minnesota 10 18 .357

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84

Chicago 89, Dallas 83

Phoenix 94, Seattle 78

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)