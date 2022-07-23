Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks ADIZ incursions by 4 Chinese military aircraft

15th day of PLAAF intrusions for July

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/23 19:58
A Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

A Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four aircraft from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Saturday (July 23), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The military identified the airplanes as two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, a Shaanxi Y-8 ASW anti-submarine warfare aircraft, and a Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE tactical reconnaissance plane.

As on most previous occasions, the aircraft appeared in the southwest sector of the ADIZ and were soon warned to leave the area. The military also said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the aircraft.

The latest incidents marked the 15th day of PLAAF intrusions for July. They also came amid tension between China and the United States about a visit to Taiwan supposedly planned for August by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Air Defense Identification Zone
ADIZ
Ministry of National Defense
Shenyang J-16
J-16
Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft
Y-8 ASW
Y-8 RECCE

RELATED ARTICLES

6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/07/23 09:44
Death of Taiwan conscript after tank maintenance accident raises questions
Death of Taiwan conscript after tank maintenance accident raises questions
2022/07/22 20:39
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/07/22 09:58
Taiwan defense ministry to bolster asymmetric strategy, request larger budget
Taiwan defense ministry to bolster asymmetric strategy, request larger budget
2022/07/21 10:52
Taiwan tracks ADIZ incursions by 3 military aircraft from China
Taiwan tracks ADIZ incursions by 3 military aircraft from China
2022/07/20 20:07