Saturday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: €534,555 Surface: Red clay GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Saturday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-1, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.